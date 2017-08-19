Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday said he plans to visit Texas later in the week, as President Trump was set to touch down in the state for briefings on the devastation left by Hurricane Harvey.

“The people of Texas should know we are with you,” Mr. Pence said in an interview on KKTX radio. “The president and the first lady will be in Corpus Christi today.”

“My wife and I will be in southeast Texas later this week, and we’re going to continue to provide all of the resources necessary to advance the efforts to rescue people that are enduring this storm, and also we’ll be with you through the long, long recovery that awaits Texas,” he said.

Mr. Pence said it’s important that residents continue to listen to instructions from local officials and emergency managers.

“The most important thing now at every level of government is that we focus on saving lives and rescuing those that are in harm’s way,” he said.

Mr. Pence also said he expects that there are “more than sufficient” Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) reserves to pay for initial response efforts.

“And we’re also very confident that when Congress reconvenes next week that we’ll be able, on a bipartisan basis, to seek any additional disaster assistance funding that may be necessary for the families,” he said.