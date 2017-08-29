CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A new lottery game featuring the defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots has gone on sale in New Hampshire.

The team’s owner, Robert Kraft, was joined on the steps of the Statehouse in Concord on Tuesday by Republican Gov. Chris Sununu, several Patriots cheerleaders and a local youth football team. Lottery officials handed Kraft and Sununu the first two New England Patriots $5 Scratch Tickets, which the governor insisted he would pay for.

After the ticket launch, the Patriots held a mini-training camp on the Statehouse lawn for 100 players from the Merrimack Cardinals Pop Warner Football League. Twenty-five Merrimack youth cheerleaders trained with two New England Patriots cheerleaders.

Since 1964, the New Hampshire Lottery has raised $6 billion and brought in $1.7 billion for state education.