SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - Campaign finance regulators in New Mexico are collecting a final round of public comments on rules that would reveal more about who gives money to groups that can spend unlimited amounts to sway elections.

The Office of the Secretary of State said it was collecting written comments on Tuesday until 5 p.m. about a proposal requiring more detailed financial disclosures from so-called dark money groups.

The last in a series of public hearings takes place Wednesday. The rules may take effect as soon as Oct. 3. Democratic Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver says that early letters and public statements in favor of the rules have vastly outnumbered those in opposition.

Republican Gov. Susana Martinez vetoed a bill in April containing many similar provisions.