Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for Aug. 21-27. Listings include the week’s ranking and viewership.

1. “America’s Got Talent” (Tuesday), NBC, 12.59 million.

2. “Game of Thrones,” HBO, 12.07 million.

3. “America’s Got Talent” (Wednesday), NBC, 10.84 million.

4. NFL Exhibition Football: San Francisco at Minnesota, NBC, 7.32 million.

5. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 7.16 million.

6. “Big Brother” (Sunday), CBS, 6.28 million.

7. “NFL Pre-Game Show,” NBC, 6.25 million.

8. “The Big Bang Theory,” CBS, 6.14 million.

9. “Big Brother” (Wednesday), CBS, 6.11 million.

10. “Big Brother” (Thursday), CBS, 6.03 million.

11. “Celebrity Family Feud,” ABC, 6 million.

12. “NCIS,” CBS, 5.54 million.

13. “American Ninja Warrior,” NBC, 5.46 million.

14. NFL Exhibition Football: Kansas City at Seattle, CBS, 5.22 million.

15. “Saturday Night Live Weekend Update,” NBC, 5.15 million.

16. “Presidential Address on Afghanistan,” Fox News, 5.12 million.

17. “NCIS: New Orleans,” CBS, 5 million.

18. “NFL Post-Game Show,” Fox, 4.98 million.

19. “America’s Funniest Home Videos, ABC, 4.9 million.

20. “Hollywood Game Night,” NBC, 4.83 million.

ABC is owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox is owned by 21st Century Fox; NBC is owned by NBC Universal.