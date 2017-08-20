A private school in North Bethesda has banned students from wearing Redskins apparel featuring the team name and logo, saying “we cannot continue to allow children or staff members — however well intentioned — to wear clothing that disparages a race of people.”

Green Acres School posted a letter on its website to parents, explaining the Redskins name and logo goes against their values and conflicts with the school’s diversity statement.

“We expect our students in particular to express themselves as individuals, to be themselves, to share their interests, and not to conform to peer pressure,” said Neal Brown, Green Acres’ head of school, in the letter. “After listening to students, parents, and colleagues, though, I believe that our need to be respectful and truly inclusive outweighs our need to support individual expression in this case.”

Green Acres’ handbook requires “dress in ways that demonstrate respect for others.”

Brown said “Redskin” is a racial slur, and the logo can be viewed as racially demeaning.

In the letter, Brown also said the school had discussions over the past year, leading to the ban.