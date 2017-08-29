AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - A leading Republican lawmaker is pushing back against the latest accusation of ethics violations involving his campaign and leadership political action committee.

The Maine Democratic Party said Tuesday that Assistant Senate Leader Andre Cushing sent a save-the-date email promoting his leadership PAC’s August event before the legislative session officially ended Aug. 2.

Maine law prohibits fundraising during the legislative session. Democratic Party Chair Phil Bartlett called Cushing unfit to serve.

But Cushing forwarded an email he said showed he got the green light from the state ethic commission’s executive director Jonathan Wayne. Wayne said a postcard that didn’t solicit funds would comply with state law.

Maine ethics commissioners on Wednesday are set to discuss a fine against Cushing for failing to report financial activity including loans to a family business.