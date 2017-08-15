Roy Moore and Sen. Luther Strange are locked in a neck-and-neck battle in their runoff race in Alabama, according to a poll released Tuesday that also shows President Trump is very popular among likely runoff voters.

Mr. Moore, former chief justice of the Alabama Supreme Court, holds a 47 percent to 45 percent edge over Mr. Strange in the survey from Harper Polling of 600 likely runoff voters that carries a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percent.

The runoff race is slated for Sept. 26.

Close to four in 10 poll respondents said they want a candidate that has demonstrated “strong support for President Trump,” compared to 27 percent who said they want a candidate with”conservative values,” and 11 percent who said they want someone who is willing to “fight the Republican establishment in Washington.”

The poll found that 87 percent of likely voters viewed Mr. Trump in a favorable light.

Mr. Strange was appointed to the seat after Jeff Sessions became attorney general.

Mr. Moore easily won the primary race earlier this month, but failed to collect 50 percent of the vote, which he needed to win the seat outright.