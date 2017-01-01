ASHBURN – Redskins outside linebacker Ryan Anderson was on the field inside the practice bubble Tuesday, but is still recovering from the shoulder stinger he suffered in the first preseason game and doesn’t have full strength back.

Anderson was with the linebackers for individual drills during the part of practice open to the media, but sat out the more physical drills involving hitting dummies.

With Anderson now having been limited and out of games for nearly three weeks, coach Jay Gruden said that there was “some concern” that the rookie second-round pick could miss the start of the regular season.

“It’s not like we can just throw him out there, ‘Hey!’ He’s a rookie, he needs a lot of work — the communication, where he’s supposed to be and how to get there. So there is a little level of concern there, but we feel like he’ll be ready eventually, we just don’t know when.”

The term stinger describes an injury where the nerves in the neck or shoulder are stretched, compressed or pinched, causing a burning or stinging sensation to travel down the spine or arm. The affected area often loses strength for several days, but three weeks is a long recovery time for a stinger.

Center Spencer Long did some work with a trainer and, at one point, offensive line coach Bill Callahan. Long is recovering from meniscus surgery and wore a brace on his right knee, but could run and stay on his toes.

Linebackers Junior Galette and Will Compton, running back Rob Kelley and cornerback Kendall Fuller all did work to the side of the field with a trainer at the beginning of practice.

Galette is recovering from a hamstring injury and won’t play Thursday after playing Sunday. Compton, Gruden said, has a little chest contusion. Kelley and Fuller are both fine, but were sore and getting the day off from the more physical elements of practice.