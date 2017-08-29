ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) - Safety Bacarri Rambo’s second stint with the Buffalo Bills lasted barely a month.

Rambo was one of six players released Tuesday, along with cornerback Jumal Rolle, receiver Rashad Ross, running back Cedric O’Neal, guard Karim Barton and defensive end Jake Metz. The moves were made two days before the Bills close their preseason hosting Detroit.

Buffalo is left with 83 players before NFL teams have to establish their 53-player rosters on Saturday.

The Bills signed Rambo just before the start of training camp last month. He appeared in 19 games with Buffalo over the 2014 and ‘15 seasons before playing with Miami last year.

Coach Sean McDermott says starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor and third-stringer T.J. Yates remain in the NFL’s concussion protocol, and will not play Thursday. Both were hurt in a 13-9 loss at Baltimore last week.

Newly signed quarterback Keith Wenning will play most if not all of the game against Detroit.

Defensive tackle Kyle Williams missed his second straight practice while being excused for personal reasons.

