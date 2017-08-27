Former presidential deputy assistant Sebastian Gorka is no longer welcome at the White House, according to internal Secret Service emails obtained by MSNBC.

Mr. Gorka officially parted ways Friday with the Trump administration on Friday, The Federalist first reported, but both sides offered conflicting accounts over the weekend as to whether he resigned or was fired. As questions linger surrounding the circumstances of his departure, however, internal Secret Service emails suggest Mr. Gorka has been deemed persona non grata at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

“Over an hour before The Federalist broke the news reporting Gorka resigned, there was already an order from the White House security system not to let Gorka into the building,” MSNBC host Chris Hayes reported Monday evening.

The order appeared in an email sent at 6:45 p.m. Friday to the Secret Service Joint Operation Center and again in a separate notice 30 minutes later both obtained by MSNBC regarding Mr. Gorka’s White House status.

The initial email said that Mr. Gorka had been added to the White House visitor system’s “do not admit” list, and the second message said that Mr. Gorka likely still held a physical entry pass, as his status was revoked while he off the premises, Mr. Hayes reported.

“We spoke with two former White House staff members who said an email like this is not remotely normal, saying they had never seen a directive like this for an employee who was voluntarily departing,” Mr. Hayes said.

“So this does not prove that Gorka was fired — but he’s definitely not allowed back,” Mr. Hayes added.

The Secret Service said Tuesday morning it planned to issue a statement about his claim shortly.

The Federalist first reported Friday that Mr. Gorka had resigned as President Trump’s deputy assistant, but the White House disputed his claim shortly afterwards in a statement attributed to an anonymous administration official.

“Sebastian Gorka did not resign, but I can confirm he is no longer with the White House,” the official said.

Mr. Gorka pushed back against the White House’s claim Monday and insisted during an interview with Fox News that he decided to leave the administration following Mr. Trump’s recent remarks about the U.S. military’s ongoing activities in Afghanistan.

“The fact is I knew after the Afghan speech that the anti-MAGA [Make America Great Again] forces were in ascendance,” Mr. Gorka said.