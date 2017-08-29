Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee called Tuesday for $150 billion in aid to assist in recovery efforts from Hurricane Harvey, offering an initial price tag on a package Congress will likely address when lawmakers return to Washington next month.

“I believe we need to put an aid package together for $150 billion, because this not only includes the Houston-Harris County area, which is 6 million in its metroplex, but all of our areas such as Beaumont that was hit last night, Victoria and Corpus and places in south Texas,” the Texas Democrat said on CNN.

“We don’t know where else Hurricane Harvey will come and we understand it may turn back to Houston tomorrow and the next day,” she said.

The $150 billion in aid would be about as much money as the federal government collectively provided in the wake of Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and Superstorm Sandy in 2012. Those storms drew aid packages of roughly $100 billion and $50 billion, respectively.