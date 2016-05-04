The founder of Stormfront, the internet’s longest-running white supremacist website, said he plans to pursue legal action after being abruptly booted off his domain of over 20 years.

Stormfront founder and former Ku Klux Klan leader Don Black is consulting with attorneys in order to find a way to reclaim his longtime web address after a domain registrar acted without warning last week on Stormfront.org and effectively seized the site, he said Monday.

“Late Friday, without notice — they didn’t even send me an email — without any notice they decided that Stormfront was politically incorrect and therefore they could close it down,” Mr. Black said during a radio broadcast. “Not only did they close down the domain name, but I can’t even transfer it. Nobody’s ever done this before. I can’t even try to transfer the domain name to another registrar.

“This is uncharted territory now,” Mr. Black added. “So we’re trying to get our lawyers on track here and go after these idiots. It’s unbelievable.”

Widely considered the internet’s oldest white supremacist website, Mr. Black said he began the process of registering Stormfront in December 1994 and launched the site a month later. The site hosted several message boards frequented by neo-Nazis, white nationalists and other extremists, and boasted upwards of 300,000 registered members as of 2015. It unexpectedly went dark Friday, however, and a D.C.-based nonprofit group said it helped shutter Stormfront by raising concerns with its registrar, Network Solutions, and its parent company, Web.com.

“No website has ever been subject to this before,” Mr. Black said Monday. “This is a new precedent.

“We will be contesting this of course, so we’ll see what happens,” he said. “And there may well be hell to pay, but we’ll find out. That’s going to be all in the court.”

Neither Network Solution nor Web.com nor Mr. Black responded to multiple requests for comment over the weekend.

Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, the nonprofit taking credit for the shutdown, said that Stormfront had violated its registrar’s policies against publishing “bigotry, racism, discrimination or hatred in any manner whatsoever.”

“We will continue fighting against white supremacists who incite racial violence and hatred in our country,” Kristen Clarke, the committee’s executive director, tweeted Sunday.

Stormfront’s shuttering was preceded days earlier by another neo-Nazi website, The Daily Stormer, being all but banned from the internet in the wake of publishing crude remarks about Heather Heather, a demonstrator killed earlier this month while protesting a far-right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. The Daily Stormer lost its web address amid disputes with domain registrars GoDaddy and Google, and most recently migrated the website and its message boards to the address DailyStormer.al.

“Assuming that our current domain stays online, I am planning to open a refugee center” for displaced Stormfront users, Daily Stormer publisher Andrew Anglin wrote Tuesday. “We will do this for anyone else who gets shut down as well.”