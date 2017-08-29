Sen. Ted Cruz said Tuesday the rain and flooding is so bad in the Houston area that he’s not sure he’ll be able to make it to Corpus Christi, where President Trump is scheduled to be later in the day.

“I hope to come down to Corpus and visit him, but it’s very much up in the air if I can physically get there,” Mr. Cruz said on “CBS This Morning.”

“My plan is to get in a pickup truck in about a half hour and try to drive, but the freeways have been closed, and so it may be a very short trip if it proves that we can’t get out of Houston,” he said.

“I hope that we can, but if not I’ll continue to spend the day in Houston going back and visiting with those displaced from their homes,” the senator said.

Mr. Cruz had to shelve plans on Monday to visit with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and other officials in Corpus Christi because he couldn’t get out of Houston due to the flooding.

He said people he’s talked to are sad their homes have been damaged, but “overwhelmingly relieved” that their lives are safe and their families are safe.

Mr. Trump and first lady Melania Trump are scheduled to receive briefings on Hurricane Harvey and the response efforts in Corpus Christi and Austin Tuesday.

Rain continued to hammer the Houston area overnight Monday into Tuesday, as tens of thousands were estimated to be stranded in the wake of the storm, which made landfall late last week near Corpus Christi and weakened to a tropical storm, but could still drop some 50 inches of rain in some places.