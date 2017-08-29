BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) - The Latest on a South Dakota company’s planned aquaponics system (all times local):

6:25 p.m.

A former employee at a South Dakota aquaponics company has filed a lawsuit calling it a “sham corporation.”

The Argus Leader reports that Gregg Selberg filed the lawsuit Tuesday against Sioux Falls-based Global Aquaponics and two of its officials.

Selberg claims he was misled about Global Aquaponics’ fraudulent activities, which he says tarnished his reputation and “devastated” his economic position. The lawsuit filed in Brookings County also names company majority owner Tobias Ritesman and former executive Tim Burns.

Selberg is seeking hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages.

Global Aquaponics hasn’t returned telephone messages Tuesday requesting comment from The Associated Press. Burns didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from the Argus Leader.

The newspaper previously reported that Global Aquaponics was gifted land for a project near Brookings from a lobbyist and former lawmaker.

4:30 p.m.

A South Dakota company that has delayed plans to build a system to grow produce and seafood near Brookings was gifted land for the project from a lobbyist and former lawmaker.

The Argus Leader reports that former legislator Dean Krogman traded a Brookings home valued at about $175,000 for a 10-acre parcel that he then gave for $1 to the company behind the project.

Global Aquaponics company officials gathered last June at a ceremonial groundbreaking for the aquaponics system. Real estate agent Todd Voss tells the newspaper that Global Aquaponics agreed to buy the land, but never followed through.

With an ultimatum issued to the company, Voss says Krogman traded a duplex for the land. Krogman and Global Aquaponics didn’t immediately return telephone messages requesting comment from The Associated Press.

