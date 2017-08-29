SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - A Utah state lawmaker named this week as president of a state organization that advocates for the technology industry doesn’t plan to register as a lobbyist, even though the man who had the job before him did.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2wdAWgx ) Rep. John Knotwell was appointed Monday as president and CEO of the Utah Technology Council, a group that advocates for the high-tech industry. But Knotwell has no intention of registering as a lobbyist because he says the group has paid lobbyists who will handle such advocacy with the Legislature.

Knotwell said he will be taking a few extra steps to help avoid conflicts of interest.

Knotwell is a member of House Republican leadership as the assistant majority whip.

