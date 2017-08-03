A group of atheists says the weekly Bible study at the White House is “disturbing,” “scary” and maybe even illegal.

The Freedom From Religion Foundation said public officials should read the good book in private, “not in your official capacity and at your government desk.”

“Do it on your own time, not on the taxpayers’,” the atheist group said in a press release on Thursday. “In short, get off your knees and get to work.”

The Bible study is reportedly attended by high-ranking members of Mr. Trump’s cabinet, including Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, Energy Secretary Rick Perry, Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue and CIA Director Mike Pompeo.

President Trump is invited to attend every week, CBN News reported, and Vice President Mike Pence plans to stop by as schedule permits.

The study is led by Ralph Drollinger, founder of Capitol Ministries, who has also started Bible studies in the House and Senate, as well as 40 state capitols and 24 foreign nations.

Mr. Drollinger told CBN News he can sometimes see the study’s influence in the administration’s public service.

He said Mr. Sessions will “go out the same day I teach him something and I’ll see him do it on camera, and I just think, ‘Wow, these guys are faithful, available and teachable, and they’re at Bible study every week they’re in town.’ “

The Freedom From Religion Foundation said members of the Trump Cabinet already have trouble keeping “their personal religion separate from their public office.”

“Each week, these pious politicians spend their time — your time, dear taxpayer — perusing a book that condones child sacrifice, slavery, misogyny and the subjugation of women, genocide, and eternal torture for those who believe differently,” the atheists said. “If ever there were a book that government officials ought not to follow, it’s the bible.”

FFRF took issue with Mr. Dollinger’s participation, pointing to comments he has made in the past about biblical teaching on women and homosexuality.

“That Drollinger has unfettered access to the highest levels of our government is scary and raises serious state-church concerns,” the group said. “For instance, all these messages have a direct impact on public policy, including on LGBTQ rights, women’s rights, the social safety net, the right to choose, environmental issues, and global climate change.”

“This access and ability to affect policy might run afoul of lobbying regulations,” the atheists said, “something FFRF attorneys are investigating.”

Religious practice in the White House is not unprecedented.

The George W. Bush administration also held weekly Bible studies, and church services were regularly held in the House of Representatives and executive buildings at the time of the U.S. founding.