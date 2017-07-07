President Trump tweeted Thursday that U.S.-Russian relations are at “an all-time & very dangerous low” putting the blame at Congress‘ feet.

“Our relationship with Russia is at an all-time & very dangerous low. You can thank Congress, the same people that can’t even give us HCare!” Mr. Trumptweeted.

The president has expressed frustration with the Russia investigation and even hinted at firing Attorney General Jeff Sessions over his recusal in the case, slamming him in a series of tweets in the past few weeks. The White House has pushed back against any claims that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia during the election.