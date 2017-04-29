Shortly after taking office, President Trump prodded Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto to stop saying that his country wouldn’t pay for a U.S. border wall, according to a report, telling him: “You cannot say that to the press.”

A transcript of the Jan. 27 phone call that was obtained by The Washington Post reveals the president bargaining with Mr. Peña Nieto about how to talk about paying for the wall on the U.S.-Mexico border, which is a top campaign promise by Mr. Trump that included making Mexico pay.

“I am willing to say that we will work it out, but that means it will come out in the wash and that is okay,” Mr. Trump said. “But you cannot say anymore that the United States is going to pay for the wall. I am just going to say that we are working it out.”

Mr. Peña Nieto tells the president that he put “a very big mark on our back” regarding the wall.

“My position has been and will continue to be very firm saying that Mexico cannot pay for that wall,” he said.

Mr. Trump responded: “But you cannot say that to the press. The press is going to go with that and I cannot live with that. You cannot say that to the press because I cannot negotiate under those circumstances.”

Transcripts of Mr. Trump’s calls with Mr. Peña Nieto and with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, which were published Thursday, shed light on the president’s early stabs at diplomacy. It’s also the latest example of the Trump administration’s rampant leaks to the news media that have undermined the presidency.

The newspaper said the transcript was prepared by White House staff.

The White House did not authenticate the transcript Thursday.

In a Jan. 28 call, Mr. Trump argues with Mr. Turnbull about an Obama administration agreement for the U.S. to take about 1,250 refugees that Australia had detained on a small island off its coast.

Mr. Trump didn’t want to honor the deal to bring the refugees to the U.S. The mostly male refugees are believed to be from places such as Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Iran and Iraq, although the origins of many cannot be verified.

“I have had it,” blasted Mr. Trump “I have been making these calls all day, and this is the most unpleasant call all day.”

Later in the call, Mr. Trump said that an earlier call with Russian President Vladimir Putin went more smoothly.

“Putin was a pleasant call,” Mr. Trump said. “This is ridiculous.”