DETROIT (AP) - Half of Detroit’s eight mayoral candidates have been convicted of felony crimes involving drugs, assault or weapons.

A Detroit News analysis shows that three of the contenders on next Tuesday’s primary ballot were charged with gun crimes, and two of them were charged for assault with intent to commit murder.

Some of the offenses date back decades. The most recent was in 2008.

Political consultant Greg Bowens says there are candidates in every election cycle with past hardships and that their backgrounds show they “have lived a little and have overcome some challenges.”

State election law says convicted felons can vote and run for office as long as they’re not incarcerated or guilty of certain fraud-related offenses or crimes involving a breach of the public trust.

