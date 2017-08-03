TWIN FALLS, Idaho (AP) - A dairymen group in south-central Idaho has sent a letter to Jerome County commissioners in opposition to a pending contract that would lease out space in the county’s new jail to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Idaho Dairymen’s Association Executive Director Bob Naerebout tells the Capital Press (http://bit.ly/2vwTbhy) that many dairymen are concerned with the possibility of losing workers with the increased ICE presence. He says workers fear ICE agents will intimate them and could raid work areas.

Naerebout says some workers have already left their jobs because they no longer feel safe.

A copy of an ICE memorandum given to the newspaper by the Jerome County Sheriff’s Office states that no on-site ICE compliance personnel would be housed at the Jerome facility.

Information from: The Capital Press (Ore.), http://www.capitalpress.com/washington