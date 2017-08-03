SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) - An eastern Iowa judge has issued an order banning guns from a county courthouse despite county officials’ recent decision to allow guns.

The Sioux City Journal reports that Woodbury County District Judge Duane Hoffmeyer’s order prohibits guns in the Woodbury County Courthouse, Law Enforcement Center and the Trosper Hoyt Building.

The order comes after the Board of Supervisors voted earlier this month to allow guns on county property in an attempt to comply with the state’s newly expanded gun rights law.

But the state Supreme Court ruled in June that only law enforcement can have guns in courthouses or court-controlled areas. County Sheriff Dave Drew said he’d enforce the court’s order.

Guns that are evidence for trial are exempt from the ban.

