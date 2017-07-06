Rep. Jacky Rosen’s campaign came out hard against dark money in politics, but a new video suggests she may be seeking such help.



“Grateful to @StopBigMoney for your support. I’ll continue fighting against mega-donors flooding elections w/ unlimited, unaccountable dark $,” Ms. Rosen, Nevada Democrat, tweeted Thursday.

But Tuesday, Ms. Rosen’s campaign press office posted b-roll footage on their YouTube page. The video is not obviously edited and does not have sound.

Silent video with no editing or obvious messaging is a common means for politicians to provide video of the candidate to outside groups. Legally, the campaign is not allowed to directly coordinate with groups, but posting the footage on a public forum allows them to go around such restrictions and provide groups with what they need to cut ads on their behalf.

Groups such as End Citizens United, which support lawmakers who say they will fight dark money in politics, endorsed Ms. Rosen earlier this year.



Ms. Rosen announced her plans to challenge incumbent Republican Sen. Dean Heller in the 2018 midterms earlier this year.

Ms. Rosen’s campaign did not respond to a request for comment.