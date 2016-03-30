Sen. Jeanne Shaheen tweeted Thursday that President Trump owes the State of New Hampshire an apology for referring to the state as “a drug infested den.”

“.@RealDonaldTrump owes NH an apology & then should follow through on his promise to Granite Staters to help end this crisis 1/2” Ms. Shaheen, New Hampshire Democrat, tweeted.

“It’s absolutely unacceptable for the President to be talking about NH in this way – a gross misrepresentation of NH & the epidemic 2/2,” she added in a follow-up tweet.

The comments were revealed in transcripts of Mr. Trump’s conversation with Mexican President Pena Nieto back in January, which were leaked to The Washington Post on Thursday.

“We have the drug lords in Mexico that are knocking the hell out of our country. They are sending drugs to Chicago, Los Angeles, and to New York. Up in New Hampshire — I won New Hampshire because New Hampshire is a drug-infested den — is coming from the southern border,” Mr. Trump said according to the transcript.

“.@realDonaldTrump’s comments about New Hampshire are disgusting. As he knows, NH and states across America have a substance misuse crisis 1/,” Sen. Maggie Hassan, New Hampshire Democrat, tweeted.

“To date, @POTUS has proposed policies that would severely set back our efforts to combat this devastating epidemic 2/,” she continued.

Ms. Hassan also called on Mr. Trump to encourage bipartisanship to help solve the drug crisis facing communities across the country.

“Instead of insulting people in the throes of addiction, @POTUS needs to work across party lines to actually stem the tide of this crisis 3/3,” she tweeted.