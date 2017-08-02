RICHMOND — Jim Tomsula hates depth charts.

The defensive line coach has no plans to establish a training camp pecking order for his group. Instead, the Redskins are rotating lineman in and out — constantly evaluating play and keeping legs fresh.

It’s an approach that could extend into the regular season.

“If you have a helmet on, I want you on the field,” Tomsula said.

On that note, here’s what else stood out at training camp on Thursday.

You like that

At the end of the initial 11-on-11 portion of practice, quarterback Kirk Cousins huddled with coach Jay Gruden. Cousins’ timing was off and he’d been under-throwing receivers.

In the 7-on-7 portion, Cousins recovered — even getting back at a heckler in the crowd.

Cousins connected with Terrelle Pryor for a deep ball moments after a fan in the stands taunted the quarterback for missing Pryor on the previous play. The fan referred to Cousins as “Mr. $24 Million Man” and yelled Pryor was open “up top.”

Cousins hit Pryor on the next play and went over to high five the fan.

Still, the Redskins offense was hardly perfect. In the red zone, Cousins threw a tipped interception to Josh Norman in the back of the end zone to conclude the session.

It’s getting chippy

Josh Doctson didn’t want to talk about it, but he and Nico Marley got into a brief dustup during Thursday’s practice. Doctson threw the ball at Marley after he scored. There were no hard feelings, however.

“It just shows we’re competing,” Doctson said.

Doctson is progressing more as camp continues, improving on his connections with Cousins and backup Colt McCoy. Ryan Grant is still being lined up directly across from Pryor as the No. 2 receiver with the first unit, but Docton had a strong showing Thursday.

Injuries: Maurice Harris was set to return to practice after recovering from a knee injury, but the receiver got sick — he missed Thursday. Jamison Crowder and Martrell Spaight are both dealing with hamstring injuries. Defensive end Preston Smith was being evaluated for an ankle sprain.

Bonus: Can Gruden see his brother, Jon, as a head coach again someday? Jon Gruden said recently he still prepares as if he were coaching and wants to get back in the league eventually, though he clarified to ESPN that won’t be anytime soon.

Jay Gruden said it wouldn’t shock him.

“I don’t know why he would want to do that, he’s got a pretty good job,” Jay Gruden said. “But, I think Jon’s got a passion for the game. There’s no doubt about it, the way he talks and the way he prepares for the job that he has is second-to-none. He loves coaching, he loves preparing, and it shows in the job that he does. He does a great job. I don’t know if he’ll come back or not. That’s a tough one.”