A grand jury has been impaneled to hear evidence in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the presidential election and potential coordination with the Trump campaign, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The move, reported Thursday, is a sign that Mr. Mueller’s investigation is gaining momentum and entering a new phase.

The grand jury, assembled in D.C., has already been seated and begun its work investigating Russian election interference.

Special Counsel spokesman Joshua Stueve declined to comment on the ongoing investigation.

Grand jury deliberations are secret, with juries impaneled to consider whether there is evidence to indict someone of a crime. By assembling a grand jury, the special counsel investigators will be able to subpoena documents and question witnesses under oath.

Before Mr. Mueller was appointed to oversee the Russia probe, a grand jury was assembled in Alexandria, Virginia to consider evidence against former national security advisor Michael Flynn.

Jay Sekulow, an attorney for Mr. Trump, said a grand jury was not a cause for alarm.

“With respect to the impaneling of the grand jury, we have no reason to believe that the president is under investigation,” he said in a statement to The Washington Times.