The Senate unanimously approved bills Thursday that would let dying patients try medicines that haven’t won full regulatory approval and inform doctors if a patient is a recovering drug addict, so they can prescribe safe treatment.

Both measures passed before the Senate voted overwhelmingly to extend the Food and Drug Administration’s ability to charge fees on companies that submit their products for pre-market review.

Taken together, the measures offered a bipartisan reset on health legislation after a bruising debate over the 2010 Affordable Care Act. The closely watched repeal effort advanced on GOP-only votes before stalling out last week in the face of blanket Democratic opposition and three defections from the GOP’s 52-seat majority.

Congress had to pass the FDA Reauthorization Act by the end of September to renew four user agreements with industry players, who pay fees to ensure a timely and predictable review of their drugs and medical devices. The House acted earlier this year, clearing the way for Thursday’s 94-1 Senate vote.

“It’s proof that we can make progress when we work together on areas where we can find agreement,” said Sen. Susan Collins, Maine Republican who faulted GOP leadership’s partisan push on Obamacare and rejected repeal efforts.

Before the FDA vote, the Senate agreed to a bill that lets terminally ill patients — after exhausting all other treatment options — access investigational drugs that haven’t reached the end of the federal approval process.

The Trump administration and other supporters say it is a compassionate option for patients, though some detractors see it is a dangerous end-run that dilutes FDA’s regulatory power.

The bill’s lead sponsors — Sens. Ron Johnson, Wisconsin Republican, and Joe Donnelly, Indiana Democrat — urged House lawmakers to take it up when they return to work in September.

“The Senate took a strong stand in support of the millions of Americans and their families suffering from terminal illnesses,” Mr. Johnson said. “Patients with terminal diseases ought to have a right to access treatments that have demonstrated a level of safety and could potentially save their lives.”

Dozens of states have their own right-to-try laws. Vice President Mike Pence, a leading champion for the effort, signed a version of the law as governor of Indiana in 2015.

The Senate also approved a bill, known as “Jessie’s Law,” that would ensure that doctors have access to a consenting patient’s record of drug addiction, before prescribing treatment. It orders the Health and Human Services Department to come up with best practices for hospitals and physicians to share the information.

The bill was named for Jessie Grubb, a West Virginia native who died from opioid overdose following surgery in Michigan for a running related injury.

Though her parents traveled to Michigan to tell doctors and hospital workers about her addiction history — she’d gotten clean and was building a new life — the discharging doctor wasn’t informed and prescribed her 50 oxycodone pills.