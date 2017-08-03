PHOENIX (AP) - The Latest on monsoon storm that hit the Phoenix metro area on Thursday evening (all times local):

6:30 p.m.

The National Weather Service says a flash flood warning remains in effect until 8:30 p.m. Thursday for some cities east of Phoenix as a monsoon storm rolls through the metro area.

The storm dumped almost two inches of rain in many areas of metro Phoenix on Thursday evening and also caused power outages and flight delays at Sky Harbor International Airport.

An airport spokeswoman says flights were grounded about 5:30 p.m. until weather cleared.

Lightning was reported in the area of the airport along with wind gusts of up to 50 mph.

Departing and arriving flights had resumed by 6:15 p.m. with some delays still in effect.

But outside Terminal 4 at the airport, manhole covers were overflowing with water from the storm and that snarled traffic as drivers tried to navigate the road to pick up or drop off passengers.

____

5:25 p.m.

A monsoon storm has dumped almost two inches of rain in many areas of metro Phoenix and also caused power outages and flight delays at Sky Harbor International Airport.

Arizona Public Service Company officials say about 10,000 of its customers were without power around 5 p.m. Thursday and it could take up to three hours for electricity to be fully restored.

Salt River Project says about 1,500 of its customers in Glendale lost power, but most outages were expected to be fixed quickly.

APS officials there were downed power poles and electrical wires in northeast Phoenix near 36th Street and Shea Boulevard.

Some flights were delayed at Phoenix Sky Harbor around 5:15 p.m. due to heavy rain and lightning in the area along with 50 mph wind gusts.

_____

4:45 p.m.

A monsoon storm has dumped more than an inch of rain in many areas of metro Phoenix and also caused power outages.

Arizona Public Service Company officials say about 10,000 of its customers were without power around 5 p.m. Thursday and it may take up to three hours for electricity to be restored.

Salt River Project says about 1,500 of its customers in Glendale lost power, but most outages were expected to be quickly fixed.

There were reports of downed power poles and electrical wires in northeast Phoenix near 36th Street and Shea Boulevard.

Some flight delays were reported at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport as of 5:15 p.m. due to heavy rain and lightning in the area.