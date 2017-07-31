National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster met with President Trump Thursday morning amid his purge of Trump loyalists from the White House national security council and a heated debate about sending more U.S. troops to Afghanistan.

Gen. McMaster this week ousted Ezra Cohen-Watnick, the NSC’s senior director for intelligence who was considered a Trump loyalist. He had been brought into the White House by the previous national security adviser, Gen. Michael Flynn, who was fired by Mr. Trump in February.

Mr. Cohen-Watnick was involved in a controversy over a visit by House Intelligence Committee chairman Rep. Devin Nunes, California Republican, to the White House in March to look at intelligence reports about surveillance of Trump aides during the presidential campaign.

Two weeks ago, NSC director of strategic planning Rich Higgins was fired. He was ally of senior presidential adviser Steve Bannon.

Last week, Derek Harvey, a key Middle East adviser at the NSC, also was ousted from his job.

“General McMaster greatly appreciates Derek Harvey’s service to his country as a career Army officer, where he served his country bravely in the field and played a crucial role in the successful surge in Iraq, and also for his service on Capitol Hill and in the Trump administration,” NSC spokesman Michael Anton said in a statement. “The administration is working with Colonel Harvey to identify positions in which his background and expertise can be best utilized.”

The moves have sparked outrage among conservatives on social media, with some accusing Gen. McMaster of being a “globalist” and others urging an informal campaign to call the White House to tell Mr. Trump to fire his national security adviser.

Gen. McMaster and other members of the president’s national security team have been pushing him to send about 3,500 more U.S. troops to Afghanistan, a move that the president has been resisting.