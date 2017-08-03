NEW YORK (AP) - Family ties have been central to America’s immigration system for more than 50 years.

But the family-based immigration system would be completely upended by proposed legislation that got an endorsement from President Donald Trump on Wednesday. The proposal would drastically reduce who’s eligible for family visas and cut overall immigration by 50 percent within 10 years, giving a preference to English speakers, educated immigrants, high-wage earners and others.

The bill from Republican Sens. David Perdue of Georgia and Tom Cotton of Arkansas has little chance of getting anywhere, with Democrats dismissing it and even fellow GOP legislators showing little interest in any kind of immigration action. Opponents are decrying it as an attack on immigrants and on legal immigration itself.