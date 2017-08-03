President Trump promised Thursday to make a “very big announcement” at a rally in West Virginia later in the day.

The president kept America guessing what the announcement would be but, always the showman, billed it as “very big” and “very exciting — I think — for the media and everyone else.”

He played up the rally scheduled for 7 p.m. in Huntington, West Virginia, while hosting a veteran health care event at the White House.

Mr. Trump heads to the campaign-style rally, one of several recent forays into Trump-friendly states outside the Beltway, amid a recent shakeup of White House staff, including the ouster of the chief of staff, a newly hired communications director and several top National Security Council aides.

He has been energizing his base with rallies as he looks for grassroots leverage to push his stalled agenda through Congress.

Mr. Trump won West Virginia by a wide margin in November.

Last week, Mr. Trump held a rally in Ohio, another state key to his upset victory.