MOAB, Utah (AP) - A law enforcement officer in Utah deliberately jammed a pistol’s firing mechanism by hand during a struggle with a man who had just fired the gun near charging officers.

Witnesses at a Moab bar called police on Tuesday saying the man was showing the gun and threatening people.

Witnesses say the man pulled the gun from his waistband as officers approached him. They say he was able to fire one bullet before officers tackled him and someone was able to jam the pistol.

Moab Police Chief Jim Winder says no one was hit by the bullet. He called the officers’ efforts heroic.

The suspect is a 31-year-old Colorado man. He was booked into the Grand County jail on suspicion of felony aggravated assault and weapons’ related offenses.