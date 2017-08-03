RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A judge in Virginia has reversed a ruling he made in June, saying he made a mistake when he wrote that Virginia’s Freedom of Information Act applied only to public bodies and not individual officials.

Richmond Times-Dispatch reports Henrico County Circuit Court Judge Hames Yoffy announced the reversal Wednesday.

Resident Brian Davison had filed paperwork in court arguing that state Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant violated the FOIA by not responding to a request he made in January within the five-day window required by law, and by not turning over records he asked for from her Facebook page.

In June, Yoffy ruled that Davison should have gone to court against the entire state Senate - not Dunnavant individually - over the FOIA request.

Yoffy ruled Wednesday that Dunnavant didn’t violate the FOIA.

