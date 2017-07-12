Grass-roots activists are ramping up pressure on Sen. Bernard Sanders to appear at a town hall meeting next month to discuss launching a new progressive party and severing ties with the Democrats.

Nick Brana, founder of Draft Bernie for a People’s Party, said in an email blast on Wednesday that “progressives across the country are waiting to see if Bernie Sanders will sit down with the working people who fought and sacrificed for him in 2016” and also said the group could reschedule.

The email comes two weeks after the group sent Mr. Sanders and members of his staff a letter informing him that activists plan to deliver 50,000 signatures to his congressional office on Friday, Sept. 8, asking him to become the face of a new party and to attend a “Draft Bernie Town Hall” event at a three-day “Convergence Conference” that is slated to kickoff that day at American University.

“Your campaign gave them a common vision and purpose,” Mr. Brana said in the letter sent to Mr. Sanders earlier this month. “Now they are united once more in their conviction that our nation needs a new genuinely-progressive party, and that you can create it for us and generations to come.”

The town hall event is set to feature activist Cornel West and socialist Seattle City Councilwoman and activist Kshama Sawant.

“At the town hall we will discuss one of the greatest questions facing our movement: should we continue our efforts to reform the Democratic Party, or should we launch the new party that the large majority of Americans are calling for?” Mr. Brana said.

Mr. Sanders, a Vermont independent who caucuses with Senate Democrats, finished second in the 2016 race for the Democratic presidential nomination. Many progressives were disappointed with the outcome and complained that the Democratic National Committee was bias for Hillary Clinton and gave him short shrift.

Mr. Sanders has since accepted an outreach position in Senate leadership — as part of his broader push to reform the Democratic Party from the inside out — and has largely ignored Draft Bernie efforts.

“It would mean the world to your supporters if you were there to personally accept their petition and invitation to the town hall,” Mr. Brana said.