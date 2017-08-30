Rep. Brian Babin said Wednesday that he is “absolutely trapped” inside his Texas home as a result of Tropical Storm Harvey.

“I don’t have a way to get out until we have flood waters recede here,” the Republican congressman told CNN. “We could not get out unless a helicopter plucks me outta here, or I get my boat launching. But we’re fine. These waters are going to recede hopefully sometimes this evening. We’re doing well. This hurricane is of a magnitude I have never seen before.”

Tyler County, where Mr. Babin said he’s located, is just under two hours from Beaumont, Texas, which is receiving much of the brunt of the storm on Wednesday. Mr. Babin said that despite high water levels, he’s not concerned about his safety, saying that he believes the worst is over.

“We’re not worried. We’re worried about other folks who may have their lives in danger,” he said.

Hurricane Harvey, now downsized to a tropical storm, has been ravaging the Texas coastline since last week, but it’s supposed to be losing strength as it makes its way over Louisiana.