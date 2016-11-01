Gov. Chris Christie blasted Sen. Ted Cruz Tuesday night for claiming the Superstorm Sandy relief package didn’t have much funding for relief victims.

“The United States Senate should not be in the business of exploiting victims of natural disasters to fund pork projects that further expand our debt,” Mr. Cruz of Texas said in a statement on Superstorm Sandy in 2013.

Now, Texas is dealing with the flooding and aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, which has since been reduced to a tropical storm.

“What was wrong was for Ted Cruz to exploit the disaster for political gain — that’s what he was doing,” Mr. Christie, New Jersey Republican, said on MSNBC.

“What I said at the time was, ‘Someday it will come to Texas.’ It just does. If you have a coastal area, a disaster will come to you. When it does, I’m going to promise him that New Jersey Congress people will stand up and do the right thing,” he added.

In 2013, Mr. Cruz and fellow Texas Sen. John Cornyn voted against the Superstorm Sandy relief package for a number of extra items thrown in the bill. They initially supported the funding package prior to the additions. Sandy devastated much of the coastline of Mr. Christie’s home state in 2012.

Mr. Christie’s comments come as Texas tries to clean up in the aftermath of tropical storm Harvey. President Trump has already signed a disaster relief proclamation that allows the state access to federal resources. The storm has now made a second landfall off the coast of Louisiana. It is expected to weaken as it continues north.