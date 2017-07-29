The top Senate Democrat warned that President Trump would pull a bait-and-switch when he stumps for a tax reform Wednesday, saying the president’s populist rhetoric was being used to disguise a plan geared toward the wealthy and powerful.

“The president has repeatedly talked a good game when it comes to the working class. But just about everything he’s done has been to benefit the wealthy special interests, adding to the burden of those in the middle class,” Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer said in a conference call with liberal activists.

“We Democrats will not go along with a tax plan that includes a tax cut for the folks who need it least,” said the New York Democrat.

The conference call was a preemptive strike against Mr. Trump’s plan. Tax reform will be one of the next major battles when lawmakers return to Washington next month.

Mr. Trump will give a speech later Wednesday laying out his vision for tax reform and seeking to build grass-roots support for the effort.

Will be leaving for Missouri soon for a speech on tax cuts and tax reform - so badly needed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2017

While the president is not expected to present details of the plan, the president will describe how simplifying the tax code, reducing tax rates and eliminating most deductions will create jobs and expand the economy.

Mr. Trump will stress how tax reform will restore fairness to a “system rigged for the wealthy and special interests,” White House officials said.

Mr. Schumer said Republicans wouldn’t remain true to the president’s words.

He also warned that Mr. Trump and congressional Republicans would eventually roll out a plan with tax cuts for the wealthy that blows a hole in the budget and forces cuts to Medicare, Social Security and welfare programs.

“We Democrats are not going to be part of such a cynical strategy,” he said. “And if Donald Trump is gong to stick to his promise not to cut Medicare, Medicaid or Social Security, he shouldn’t be, either.”