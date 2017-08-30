KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A Tennessee city says a lawsuit over a no-gun policy at the fair should be dismissed because of a new state law.

In a Knox County Chancery Court filing, Knoxville officials say the new law lets them ban guns under certain criteria at their facilities, including Chilhowee Park, home of the Tennessee Valley Fair.

The lawsuit by two handgun permit-holders challenges the fair’s gun ban.

The new, NRA-backed state law local governments choose between either using metal detectors and other security at many public facilities, from buses to parks, or letting handgun permit-holders carry guns.

City spokesman Jesse Mayshark says the fair has used metal-detector wands for several years.

In January, Knoxville officials settled another lawsuit by allowing guns in Chilhowee when events aren’t happening, but not in buildings onsite.