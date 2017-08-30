FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A Democratic political consultant has been indicted by a federal grand jury and accused of bribing a state official.

James Sullivan is charged with one count of conspiring to bribe and three counts of payments to influence an employee of a federally funded program.

The indictment says Sullivan paid former Kentucky Personnel Secretary Tim Longmeyer $9,000 in exchange for him awarding and renewing a state contract to one of Sullivan’s clients. It also says Sullivan paid Longmeyer $1,000 while he was deputy attorney general in an attempt to win contracts from the attorney general’s office.

A news release from the U.S. attorney’s office says Longmeyer is not accused of crimes while working for the attorney general.

Longmeyer pleaded guilty to federal bribery charges last year and was sentenced to nearly six years in prison.