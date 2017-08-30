President Trump asked for prayers Wednesday for survivors of Hurricane Harvey, pledging that America will help them recover from the disaster “every single day.”

“In difficult times such as these, we see the true character of the American people,” Mr. Trump said in Springfield, Missouri. “Together, we will endure and we will overcome. To those affected by this storm, we are praying for you and we are here with you every single step of the way.”

The president visited the storm zone on Tuesday and plans to return on Saturday.