President Trump pressured Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill in her home state of Missouri Wednesday to support his plan for tax cuts, calling on voters to kick her out of office if she resists.

“Your senator, Claire McCaskill, she must do this for you,” Mr. Trump told employees at a factory in Springfield. “If she doesn’t do it for you, you have to vote her out of office.”

At the kickoff for his push for tax cuts and reform, Mr. Trump said Democrats are blocking his agenda. He singled out Mrs. McCaskill as one of the guilty parties.

“She’s going to make that commitment,” he said of tax cuts. “We just can’t do this anymore with the obstruction and the obstructionists. The Dems are looking to obstruct tax cuts and tax reform.”

The president he would like to reduce the business tax rate to 15 percent, which he said “would make us highly competitive” with the rest of the world. Some lawmakers say any plan, which is not yet completed, would likely reduce business taxes no lower than 20 percent.

The president also said he is pushing for tax relief for middle-class families, “so they can keep more of their hard-earned paychecks.”

After failing to get a bill through the Senate last month to repeal and replace Obamacare, Mr. Trump said the spotlight is on Congress to succeed on tax reform.

“I don’t want to be disappointed by Congress, do you understand me?” Mr. Trump said. “I think Congress is going to make a comeback. I hope so. The United States is counting on it.”

Mrs. McCaskill is up for reelection next year, in a state that Mr. Trump won by 18.5 percentage points over Hillary Clinton in the presidential election last November.

The senator has said she is looking forward to working with the president on tax reform, “as long as we’re doing it all through the lens of stengthening Missouri’s working families.”

“This is an area on which I’m optimistic President Trump and I will find common ground,” she said in a statement last weekend. “I welcome President Trump to Missouri, and I’m looking forward to working with him to make bipartisan tax reform a reality.”