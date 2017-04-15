President Trump said Wednesday that “talking” isn’t the solution when it comes to North Korea.

“The U.S. has been talking to North Korea, and paying them extortion money, for 25 years. Talking is not the answer!” Mr. Trumptweeted.

This follows the president’s previous comments that “all options are on the table” when it comes to North Korea if it should continue its missile testing.

The country flew its first ballistic missile over Japan Tuesday in a particularly alarming move. The state news service said that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un was “very satisfied” with the test.

The move comes amid escalating tensions between the United States and North Korea as the rogue nation has threatened to continue building its nuclear arsenal with an intercontinental ballistic missile that can reach the U.S. and its territories.