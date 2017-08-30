The federal government is offering a toll-free crisis hotline for those dealing with the trauma of Tropical Storm Harvey, with trained counselors on call around the clock.

The Disaster Distress Helpline, a year-round service managed by the National Institutes of Health’s Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, was established in 2012 and made available to people after Hurricane Sandy, the Boston Marathon bombing and the Ebola outbreak, its website states.

People can call 1-800-985-5990 or text “TalkWithUs” to 66746 to connect to a trained counselor.

The website also states that staff is located in crisis control centers across the United States but work to direct people to disaster-related resources to continue care and follow-up.

About 3,500 people have been rescued from flooded homes in Houston since the start of the storm last week. By Wednesday morning, evacuees in the Gulf Coast town of Port Arthur were facing a second emergency evacuation as their shelter flooded.

Victims of traumatic events are not the only ones subject to post-traumatic stress, the administration said. Family and friends of victims, rescue, recovery and relief workers; clergy and parents and caregivers can also experience negative mental health issues.

The organization suggests reaching out for help if concerned about someone else.

Common signs of emotional distress include: loss of appetite and insomnia, or the reverse, eating and sleeping too much; depression, withdrawal from people; little to no energy; aches and pains with no apparent cause; stomachaches or headaches; feelings of helplessness or hopelessness; excessive smoking, drinking or taking drugs; feelings of worry or guilt; and thought of self-harm or violence towards another person.

While children and teens can be resilient, warning signs of emotional distress sometimes mirror symptoms of adults, but also include increased attachment to family or friends, competing for attention from these groups, fear of leaving home, showing less interest in responsibilities, becoming more aggressive and combative, resisting authority and experimenting with underage drinking or illicit drugs.

Mental Health America, a nonprofit that focuses on the needs of the mentally ill, highlights effective coping mechanisms, including spending time with friends and family and being open to talking about feelings of stress and anxiety.

They recommend limiting caffeine and nicotine intake following a disaster, as these substances can exacerbate stress.

They also recommend limiting exposure to images of the disaster, such as excessive reading or watching the news. They also recommend finding positive activities that can feel helpful, such as volunteering in relief efforts or donating blood.

Most important is to ask for help when its needed.

“If your feelings do not go away or are so intense that they interfere with your ability to function in daily life, talk with a trusted relative, friend, doctor or spiritual advisor about getting help,” their website states. “Make an appointment with a mental health professional to discuss how well you are coping with the recent events. You could also join a support group. Don’t try to cope alone. Asking for help is not a sign of weakness.”