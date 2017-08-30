Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Wednesday he expects federal taxpayers will have to pony up “far in excess” of $125 billion to help the recovery effort from Hurricane Harvey, saying the geography and populations affected are much higher than other storms.

He did not put a figure on what he does expect, but said Harvey’s damage is far more than that from Hurricane Katrina in 2005, and Hurricane Sandy in 2012.

He said the federal government spent about $125 billion on Katrina — though federal budget numbers say the figure was closer to $100 billion — and Mr. Abbott said Texas will need more than that.

A Texas congresswoman on Tuesday had suggested a $150 billion price tag for the storm.

Authorities are still in the midst of rescue efforts, with the governor saying some areas will be flooded for at least another week.

Relief efforts will come after that.

President Trump has said he expects to have no trouble getting a recovery package through Congress, and leaders of both parties have said they will pay for what’s needed to help the region restore itself.

Natural disasters have proved to be political flashpoints in the past, with some lawmakers in Washington wondering about the need for a massive infusion of federal cash, and complaining that the bills get loaded down with extraneous items that aren’t emergency relief.

But Congress usually does clear some assistance, tacking the money onto the deficit, without offsetting spending cuts or revenue increases.