JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (AP) - A high school football player in North Carolina didn’t make it on the bus after an away game and was left behind.

Onslow County School System spokeswoman Suzie Ulbrich says in a statement the student, a senior football player at Northside High School in Jacksonville, wasn’t transported back to Jacksonville with the team after a Friday game in Wilmington. She says the situation is being investigated, and that it appears “appropriate school protocols were not followed.”

Normal procedure is for student athletes to ride the bus from games with the team, unless a parent gives the coach notification they want to take their child home with them.

The Daily News of Jacksonville reports head coach Kendrick Pollock was alleged to have had an altercation with the player following the game.