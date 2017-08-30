Cornerback Joe Haden will be officially released at 4 p.m. Wednesday, and he already has a list of suitors — and the Pittsburgh Steelers lead the field.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Steelers are favorites to land the 28-year-old cornerback. The Browns released Haden after not being able to find a trade partner and unable to convince Haden of taking a paycut.

Haden, the Browns’ first-round pick in 2010, was set to be paid $11.1 million this season. He spent seven seasons in Cleveland and was once seen as one of the best young cornerbacks in the league.

Injuries, however, have raised questions about his career. Last season, Haden missed three games with a groin injury, which bothered him throughout the year and required offseason surgery. In 2015, he missed 11 games with a finger injury and a concussion.

Schefter reported the Kansas City Chiefs, the Dallas Cowboys and the New Orleans Saints are also interested in Haden.