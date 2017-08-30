Sen. John Kennedy said Wednesday the Cajun Navy is an example of what happens when government isn’t involved.

“You’ve never seen anything like it,” Mr. Kennedy, Louisiana Republican, said on Fox News. “It’s just average people who love the outdoors. They don’t particularly trust government. Government tries to get in the way and stop them. They just keep going.”

The Cajun Navy is an informal group of people who help with relief efforts in the wake of natural disasters down South. The group formed in the wake of Hurricane Katrina to help rescue efforts and has continued to come together during other crises. The group members use their own boats, kayaks and airboats to go get people who may be stranded or in need.

“They at one point yesterday, I was at their command center, they had 400 boats in the water,” Mr. Kennedy said. “It’s really an example of what happens when you don’t have a lot of red tape to cut.”



The group is out in force again as Tropical Storm Harvey continues to ravage Texas and Louisiana.