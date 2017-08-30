MCMINNVILLE, Ore. (AP) - A 26-year-old man in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody in Washington state has been charged with sexual abuse in Oregon.

The Yamhill County Sheriff's Office says Jonathan Alcantara Romero was arraigned Wednesday on charges of first-degree sexual abuse and first-degree attempted sexual abuse.

The sheriff's office says the charges stem from a six-week investigation for crimes alleged to have happened in August 2016 with a victim under the age of 14.

The sheriff's office says detectives discovered Alcantara Romero was in immigrations custody in Tacoma, Washington, pending deportation, and worked with officials to have him brought to McMinnville.

The sheriff's office says Alcantara Romero will be released to immigration authorities once his local case is complete.

It wasn’t immediate clear if he had an attorney.