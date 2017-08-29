While Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins waits for a long-term contract, one newly paid signal-caller knows what he is going to purchase.

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford said he’ll buy “a bunch of diapers” with his new five-year, $135 million deal, which he signed Monday. Stafford’s wife, Kelly, gave birth to twins in the offseason.

Cousins will be a father for the first time in September, so Stafford can give him some tips. Cousins‘ salary of $24 million can buy plenty of diapers, too.