Recent editorials from Mississippi newspapers:

___

Aug. 24

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal on infrastructure funding:

State leaders begin today a valuable effort to learn more about the condition of Mississippi’s transportation system, chiefly its roads and bridges, and to discuss possible solutions.

This topic is not a new one for members of the Mississippi Legislature, state agencies or even business leaders. They all have been grappling with the issue of what to do with our state’s crumbling infrastructure system for nearly five years.

While all parties seem to agree that the condition of our roads and bridges could vastly improve, the question of how that work will be funded is what always brings these conversations, unfortunately, to a screeching halt.

The legislative leadership, led by Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves and Speaker Philip Gunn, have rejected calls in the past to raise the state’s 18.4-cent per gallon gas tax, one of the lowest in the nation, to provide additional funds for transportation needs, as reported by the Daily Journal’s Bobby Harrison.

Gunn has proposed using a portion of the 7-percent tax voluntarily collected by online retailers on the items they sell to provide funds for infrastructure needs. That source of revenue, though, would generate limited funds, far less than the $400 million annually a Mississippi Economic Council study said is needed to make the necessary repairs to the state’s roads and bridges.

In an effort to bring leaders back to the table ahead of the start of a new legislative session in January, the Senate Transportation Committee has two days of hearings scheduled today and Friday. The final segment of the hearings will include a discussion of potential solutions.

At these hearings, Scott Waller, interim executive director of the Mississippi Economic Council, will speak of the economic impact of a deteriorating transportation system on the state’s economy.

Members of the Department of Transportation and local officials also will testify about both the statewide problems and the woes facing individual local governments.

Only five states have lower gasoline taxes than Mississippi’s 18.4-cent per gallon levy. Mississippi’s tax is lower than that of the four contiguous states. Mississippi Department of Transportation officials say the tax is generating essentially the same amount of money it did when it was enacted in 1987.

Yet the amount of travel has doubled on state-maintained roadways and the cost of construction has tripled. The cost of materials for highway maintenance and construction has increased 463 percent since the 18.4-cent per gallon gasoline tax was enacted in 1987, according to Department of Transportation statistics.

The condition of Mississippi’s roads and bridges impacts all residents. Whether you’re a business owner relying on goods to be transported through our highways or you’re a parent who puts their child on a bus every morning, the reality is that this problem can’t be pushed down the road any longer. A creative solution to funding these improvements is out there, and we urge state leaders to find it quickly.

Online: http://www.djournal.com/

___

Aug. 27

The Oxford Eagle on the football relationship between Ole Miss and Mississippi State:

We hope that when Ole Miss’ NCAA case is finally closed late this fall that two bitter rivals can find a better way to coexist.

Healthy competition between Ole Miss and Mississippi State is good. Tearing one another down like we have seen during this NCAA investigation can be dangerous.

Just ask members of the old Southwest Conference.

Football competition between many Texas schools in the Southwest Conference was so intense in the 1980s that multiple schools faced multiple probations from the NCAA which helped lead to the conference’s demise in 1996.

During the heightened probation period SWC schools were prone to cannibalization, snitching on one another to the point that it was detrimental to all.

The NCAA also has a role in this, pitting Mississippi State against Ole Miss by having player Leo Lewis as one of its key witnesses for a handful of charges. The NCAA should know better than making this an issue among rivals while granting immunity to one side.

We recognize that if rules are being violated, rules are being violated and Ole Miss has to answer to that. But we hope that the forthcoming NCAA hearing will signal a turning point for the Ole Miss and Mississippi State football relationship.

We prefer healthy competition among rivals rather than this.

Online: http://www.oxfordeagle.com/

___

Aug. 30

The Commercial Dispatch on guns in courthouses:

The Mississippi Supreme Court will soon hear a case that began in Lowndes County over whether judges can ban guns from courthouses.

The short answer is yes, they can. All that is necessary for the state’s high court to reach that conclusion is concur with the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in June, a 7-2 vote that upheld a lower court order that limited where guns are allowed.

The Supreme Court correctly held that there are some places where guns simply do not belong. One of those places is courthouses and the reason should be obvious.

Courthouses are often emotionally-charged venues. It is common for victims’ family and families of those charged are in close physical proximity, not only in the courtroom but throughout the courthouse grounds. It is common for witnesses and defendants to be near each other.

Even in non-criminal cases, the emotions can, and sometimes do, lead to violence — child custody cases, for example. To introduce a firearm into these potentially volatile environments is like lighting a fuse to dynamite. It is extremist, irresponsible and dangerous.

This is no assault on the 2nd Amendment, nor is it a matter of liberal vs. conservative attitudes on guns.

We note that the Supreme Court’s opinion in the case — Peruta v. San Diego County — supported the position presented by the late Antonin Scalia, a conservative icon in the landmark Heller case of 2008, which broadened gun rights. In Heller, Scalia was careful to note that those expanded rights are not unlimited rights: “Nothing in our opinion should be taken to cast doubt on… longstanding laws forbidding the carrying of firearms in sensitive places such as schools and government buildings…”

The Supreme Court’s decision in June affirmed that opinion.

Mississippi passed a law in 2011 that allows guns in courthouses for those with enhanced concealed carry permits in courthouses, although it does not prohibit judges from banning guns in their courtrooms.

The chancery judges for the district that includes Lowndes County responded by issuing a ruling that the ban on guns applies to all areas within 200 feet of the courtroom, a ruling that is being challenged by Rick Ward of Collins, a firearms training instructor and gun rights advocate, who is being supported by the NRA.

Ward’s position seeks to circumvent the purpose of the ban by challenging whether judges have the authority to enforce bans beyond the courtrooms themselves. That is a distraction. The bottom line is that whoever ultimately has that authority must recognize the inherent danger of allowing firearms in our courthouses.

We strongly believe that Ward’s position is a dangerous distortion of the 2nd Amendment and trust Mississippi Supreme Court reaches the same conclusion as the one the U.S. Supreme Court reached in June.

Online: http://www.cdispatch.com/