BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - A 51-year-old New Jersey man is going to federal prison for six months for his conviction on a charge he illegally hired 12 immigrants to work at his technology company.

The Vermont office of the United States Attorney said that Sanjay Gupta, of Fords, New Jersey, was sentenced Tuesday. He pleaded guilty to the charge last year.

Prosecutors say Gupta filed documents to bring the workers to the United States so they could work at his company, Doon Technologies, of Iselin, New Jersey, promising to pay them within 30 days.

But prosecutors say the immigrants worked outside New Jersey and they were only paid when work was available.

Gupta must also reimburse money he was paid by some of the workers.

Gupta’s attorney did not return a call seeking comment.